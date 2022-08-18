HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – DICK’S Sporting Goods is celebrating its Warehouse Sale Store grand opening at the Holyoke Mall this weekend.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale Store opened officially on Tuesday at the Holyoke Mall offering up to 70% off in savings. Additional savings are being featured this weekend during their grand opening celebration. Beginning Friday, the store will have outdoor games, a kids coloring station, bonus points to Scorecard members, and chances to win prizes through Sunday.

Visit the store’s website to receive a $10 off purchase of $59 or more at this location. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. DICK’s is located next to Hobby Lobby on the first floor of the Holyoke Mall.