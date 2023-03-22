ANDOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cadbury Bunny contest has come to an end and a miniature horse from Massachusetts came in second place!

Stewie Vuitton from Andover was selected as one of the ten finalists for this year’s Bunny Tryout Contest. On Tuesday, they announced the winner as Crash, a cat from Boise, Idaho. Crash was rescued after being hit by a car and breaking his leg, jaw and lost an eye.

“We wanted to thank so many people from across the country that followed Stewie Vuitton’s journey! The outpouring of support, messages and love was unbelievable,” said Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses.

Stewie is a 4-year-old miniature horse that has dwarfism. He was rescued from an auction in Ohio and was in need of care. While he’s still not 100%, Lifting Spirits said Stewie’s health is under control. He now serves as a therapy horse that visits nursing homes, children’s hospitals, schools and assisted living facilities across the state.