Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are continuing to go down, but what’s happening to the price of diesel?

22News takes a look at how diesel prices are trending right now.

It’s a positive outlook for now, with prices of diesel, like gas, dropping a bit.

Right now, the current national average price for a gallon of diesel gas is hovering at $5.36. 22News observed similar prices at Springfield area stations. Drivers of diesel vehicles have also witnessed a drop in price and welcome the change.

Jim Murphy, a bus operator for US Coachways said, “Last couple of weeks it’s dropped at least 40 to 50 cents. Now, even more as of yesterday, closer to a dollar out in Staten Island where we fuel up our buses. I think it’s great. It’s keeping people like myself working you know. People want the air conditioning running

and diesel has to keep the bus running so anything that helps my company out and keeps us working is all great.”

To give you a sense of how much the price has dropped, according to AAA one month ago the average price for a gallon of diesel was $5.79, a week ago it dropped to $5.49 and today it’s $5.36 a gallon.

That means in a month, the average price of a gallon of diesel has dropped 43 cents.