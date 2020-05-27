Diocese of Springfield announces creation of 10-person task force in response to sexual abuse allegations

Watch Live at 2PM on WWLP.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield announced Wednesday the creation of a 10-person special Independent Task Force on the Response to Sexual Abuse within the Diocese of Springfield.

The task force will reportedly be chaired by retired Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Daniel Ford and vicechaired by Irene Woods, founding executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Franklin County and the North Quabbin.

Additional members of the task force include:

Orlando Isaza

Ronald Johnson

Rev. Michael Pierz

Sister of St. Joseph Mary Quinn

James Stankiewicz

Joan Tabachnick

Rev. William Tourigny

Amber Zinni

In addition, Maurice Boisvert of Shrewsbury, Mass., a licensed independent clinical social worker who will serve as a planning consultant to the task force

The Diocese says Jeffry Trant, director or the diocesan Office of Safe Environmental and Victim Assistance, will serve as senior staff to the group.

In making this decision Bishop Rozanski said, “I am uniquely aware that despite past efforts, our

diocese has not always provided a meaningful nor pastoral response to victims of abuse so I am

looking to this task force, which is made up of a diverse group of distinguished individuals with a

tremendous scope of experience, to help us develop a strategic plan to improve our policies and

procedures. We owe all who we have failed to protect in the past a meaningful and transparent

response to their important voice; we want to provide them with continuing support and healing

while ensuring there is full accountability for any abuse; and we hope to ensure a caring and safe

faith community for all in the future.”

Bishop Rozanski said he appreciates the leadership of Judge Ford and Ms. Woods, and the work of

the task force members as well as everyone who will contribute to this process.

The task force has reportedly started their work and developed the following mission

statement:

“Our mission will be informed by the report issued by Judge Peter A. Velis (ret.) regarding

the Diocese of Springfield’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by the late Bishop

Christopher J. Weldon as well as direct feedback from other abuse survivors and family

members. The task force will advise the Bishop of Springfield with specific steps for

improvement in the following areas: (1) acknowledging the trauma of sexual abuse on

members of our community and ensuring the allocation of resources needed to promote

healing of survivors; (2) responding to all allegations of sexual abuse in our church

community in a timely, compassionate and fair way; (3) ensuring the diocese has a

transparent system of protocols and procedures that guarantee respect and due process for

all involved; (4) ensuring that local church leadership is held responsible and accountable

for failing to protect children and other vulnerable persons; (5) holding those who have been

credibly accused of sexual abuse responsible and accountable; and (6) preventing sexual

abuse of anyone in our faith communities in the future.”

Judge Ford said, “We are all humbled to take on this ambitious agenda. While the Judge Velis

Report will be a critical starting point, it is clearly not the end. We intend to gather

information from all stakeholders, including survivors of sexual abuse, and to base our

ultimate report on additional data, the Velis Report, and best practices. We are setting no time

deadlines and we will take whatever time we need to be thorough and comprehensive. At the

same time, recognizing the importance of this endeavor, we will work as quickly and

expeditiously as humanly possible. Recommended changes, however, will not wait for the

strategic plan report. They will be forwarded to the bishop for immediate implementation as

they are developed. We will make our report public when it is finished and we will brief the

members of the press on the matters set forth in it. We look forward to being of assistance to

the bishop in significantly improving whatever protocols and procedures may currently be in

existence.”

The Judge Velis Report has reportedly not yet been delivered to the diocese but is expected in the near future, at which time it will be released in its entirety to the public.

The naming of the task force is reportedly just the latest action undertaken by the diocese to improve its safe environment efforts. In June 2019, the Diocese says Trant was brought on board as the director of the diocesan Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance.

Under his leadership, the diocese has reportedly commissioned the Judge Peter Velis investigation, brought on a new team of investigators, and earlier this month, signed onto a joint memorandum of understanding with the three district attorneys’ offices whose jurisdictions cover all of western Massachusetts and the Diocese of Springfield.

