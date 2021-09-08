Discussion held to discuss student hunger on college campuses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – Representative James McGovern announced that the Committee on Rules will hold a discussion on hunger across college campuses Wednesday.

The event, starting at 11:30 a.m., will be livestreamed. The event is the eighth in a series of committee events addressing the reality of food insecurity in the United States. It will examine the steps that Congress and the Biden administration could do to combat this ongoing problem.

Watch live at 11:30 a.m.

“Hunger impacts virtually every college campus in America today, regardless of whether it is located in a wealthy neighborhood or a small town. It is estimated that as many as 59 percent of college students will confront food insecurity at some point, threatening their ability to graduate and achieve their professional goals. As back-to-school season kicks off, now is the time for this important discussion as the committee works to end hunger and encourage the White House to hold a hunger conference,” said Jim McGovern.

Representative McGovern asked college aged Americans to share their experiences, research, and possible solutions to help guide the committee to create a solution to this problem. McGovern has also advocated for the White House to hold a policy driven hunger conference and to create a plan to end hunger by 2030. The United Nations has called for similar action.

McGovern, as Co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, presented legislation that led to the creation of the McGovern-Dole Food for Education Program. The 30 year old program aims to provide school aged children with at least one meal a day. According to a statement from McGovern’s office, the program has “reduced the incidence of hunger among school-age children, increased school enrollments and attendance, and increased the support of families and communities for education.”