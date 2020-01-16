Dishwasher malfunction caused house fire in Warren

WARREN, Mass (WWLP) – A house fire in Warren that killed a dog and left three people without a home Monday morning was caused by a dishwasher malfunction.

According to Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services, the family turned on the dishwasher before leaving the house in the morning.

Dog killed, adults and child without home after fire in Warren

Mieth said a local animal control officer saw the fire at 1101 Southbridge Road while passing by and called it in around 10:45 a.m. Firefighters and police found the side of the house burning and were able to control it until engine companies arrived.

“This fire teaches us two things: that fire will always catch us by surprise and that it is important not to leave major appliances running, like dishwashers, washing machines, dryers or space heaters, when you leave the house.” – Warren Fire Chief Adam Lavoie

While searching the home after putting out the fire, crews located a small dog that died from smoke inhalations despite efforts that were taken by first responders to save it.

The Red Cross is assisting the resident and the Warren Firefighters’ Association covered the expense of cremating the dog.

Fire departments including Brimfield, West Brookfield, North Brookfield, Palmer, Ware, and Sturbridge were called to provide assistance.