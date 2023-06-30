CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You guessed it, Boston Cream Pie is the state dessert! Although it has been a favorite of generations, the origins and name of this old-fashioned dessert may still be a mystery to some. Is it a pie or cake?

Boston Cream Pie is not a pie at all, but rather a two-layer yellow cake filled with custard or cream, and topped with a chocolate glaze. It bears some resemblance to the “Pudding Cake Pie” that was popular in early American history.

It is possible that the term “pie” is a result of baking trends of the 1800s. What’s Cooking America notes that New England bakeries were known for pies and cakes that were often similar in style, especially when compared to today’s pies. At the time, cake pans were more prevalent than pie tins, on which early Boston Cream Pies might have been baked in.

What’s Cooking America indicates Mossburg Sanzian invented the chocolate and cream dessert before Boston Parker House opened in 1856. The dessert was then served at the grand opening of the Boston Parker House, now known as the Omni Parker House. Before it took on the name Boston Cream Pie, it was originally known as Parker House Chocolate Cream Pie or Chocolate Cream Pie at the hotel.

Upon the announcement of the official state dessert of Massachusetts, the Boston Cream Pie was proclaimed on December 12, 1996. The pie defeated candidates such as the toll house cookie and Indian pudding. Not only that, but chocolate chip cookies were also invented in Massachusetts!