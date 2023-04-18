SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent survey shows Massachusetts ranks 6th in the U.S. for most unsecured homes.

Vivant Smart Home says they surveyed 1,847 people across the U.S. about their home security and compared the data with FBI crime rate statistics. The results indicate that 56% of Americans forget to lock their doors often.

Percent of residents that forget to lock their door:

West Virginia (76%) Vermont (76%) Montana (72%) Wyoming (71%) Idaho (71%)

Oklahoma, Idaho, Wyoming, Vermont, and Indiana had the best home protection that includes property fences, outdoor and indoor security cameras, and security systems. In Massachusetts, the 6th worst home security state, the property crime rate is 1,053 per 100,000 residents.

The state of home security (Courtesy: Vivint)

Strategies homeowners use to deter theft are multiple layers of protection that include locking doors and windows, monitoring home security systems from the phone, shutting garage doors, owning a dog, having a trustworthy person check on the home, and having an intruder alarm.