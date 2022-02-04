Doctor first licensed in Mass. damaged colleagues keyboard, board issues disciplinary action

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012 file photo, a doctor wears a stethoscope around his neck as he tends to patients in his office in Illinois. On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the American Medical Association released a comprehensive plan aimed at dismantling structural racism inside its own ranks and within the U.S. medical establishment. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against the medical licenses of a doctor in California.

According to the board, a warning was issued against the medical license of Dr. Adrian Ionescu. He agreed that he removed items from a colleagues desk and damaged the computer keyboard, which undermines public confidence in the integrity of the profession.

Dr. Ionescu currently practices medicine with Anesthesia Consultants of California in San Diego. He was first licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts on April 16, 2014.