WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against the medical licenses of two doctors in Massachusetts.

According to the board, the following actions were taken against the medical licenses of John J. Diggins, M.D. and Scott D. Dreiker, M.D.

Dr. John J. Diggins, who is currently employed at UMass Memorial Health – Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, failed to maintain up-to-date medical records and committed the crime of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a second offense. The Board admonished Diggins’ medical license and imposed practice restrictions. He was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts in November 2008.

Dr. Scott D. Dreiker, who is employed at an obstetrician-gynecologist group called SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Group, had his license suspended suspended to practice medicine after he agreed in a Consent Order that he engaged in disruptive behavior while practicing medicine. The Board says the suspension was immediately stayed upon Dr. Dreiker’s entry into a Probation Agreement. He was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts in August 1992.