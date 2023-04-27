WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A detention hearing will be held in Worcester Thursday for the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified documents online.

Federal prosecutors will urge a judge to keep Jack Teixeira behind bars. Justice Department lawyers say the 21 year-old, who served with the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, may still have access to secret national defense information.

Prosecutors say Teixeira, had detailed discussions about violence and murder on the same platform on which he shared the documents.

While Teixeira, who is from the southeastern Massachusetts town of Dighton, was arraigned in federal court in Boston, Thursday’s hearing will be held at U.S. District Court in Worcester. The detention hearing was originally scheduled last week in Boston, but had been delayed.

