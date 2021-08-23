Does car insurance cover storm damage?

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The wind from the storm caused a tree to come down on cars and brought power lines down in Westhampton.

“The whole road in front of the house was on fire,” said Joel Wright of Westhampton. He woke up Monday morning as residents recover from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri.

“My bedroom is on the front of the house and the whole world lit up, I could hear the humming and my lights started flashing in the house and, of course, I got up and looked out the window,” said Wright.

The high winds and consistent rain caused trees to come down across western Massachusetts as a result of Henri.

“Nice flame show outside, the fire and stuff that you saw, apparently from the tree falling down,” said Wright.

Over in Longmeadow, a massive tree branch snapped and fell onto two cars parked in a driveway. Tree removal crews came to clean up the mess and get the tree off the vehicles. The tree completely smashed out the back window of a pick up truck and the trunk and back window of an SUV.

According to Allstate Insurance, “Car insurance may help cover tree damage if you have what’s called ‘comprehensive coverage’ on your auto insurance policy.”

Comprehensive coverage helps to pay for repairs or for replacing your car if it’s damaged or even completely destroyed by anything other than a crash, such as a tree falling on your car during a storm. The coverage is typically an add on, so make sure to call your insurance to see if you’re protected in a similar incident.