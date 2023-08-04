CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During a heavy rainstorm, many drivers turn on their hazard lights. You might have done the same thing, but AAA says it’s illegal in many states, Massachusetts as one of them.

This is because hazard lights indicate that a car is having mechanical difficulties, and not that the driver is simply taking precautions. When you use your hazard lights on the road, it can confuse or distract other drivers.

According to AAA, hazard lights shouldn’t be used unless it’s an emergency. For example, if your car breaks down or you have to pull over. This tells other drivers there’s a temporary hazard.

Additionally, headlights are too dangerous since they reflect back at you after hitting water and brightly bounce off. Instead, the use of low beams will be more effective in rain and fog, but experts advise stopping and waiting out the weather if low visibility makes driving too dangerous.

