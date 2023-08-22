BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston couple is holding out hope for their destination wedding after their golden retriever chewed up the groom’s passport just days before their flight to Italy.

The dog, Chickie, destroyed the passport while the couple was getting their marriage license last week. The couple called on members of Congress to help them get a new passport fast.

According to the bride, her finance snagged an appointment for a replacement passport on an emergency basis, although it’s not guaranteed.

She says she is preparing for the wedding as planned, although “my dog ate my passport” might be a first for TSA.