SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Carolina dog, now named Roger, is recovering in Salem after he was found on the side of the road suffering from neck wounds due to a buckle collar.

The severely injured mastiff mix was found in Marlboro County, South Carolina by a homeowner who saw the distressed dog outside her window. The homeowner called local police and animal control after seeing the dog with a neck injury so severe they believed someone had tried to cut the poor animal’s head off.

“Authorities said when they arrived, the dog was happy to see them, greeted them warmly and jumped right in their van, despite the horrific injury,” explained MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley. “They brought him to Marlboro (the Humane Society of Marlboro County) where staff immediately had him checked out by a vet.”

The veterinarian found and removed a deeply embedded buckle collar from around the dog’s neck. Staff from the shelter canvassed the neighborhood where the dog was found looking for its owner.

Warning: Photos may be graphic to some viewers

MSPCA-Angell

MSPCA-Angell

MSPCA-Angell

Humane Society of Marlboro County

Humane Society of Marlboro County

“This level of cruelty calls for charges against whoever did this, but no one in the area claimed the dog or had any leads on a potential owner, nor did they know anything about the dog or what happened,” Keiley elaborated. “So staff in the shelter turned all of their attention to treating the dog and trying to find a new home for him, but, given the immense challenges facing shelters right now, they knew they needed help, and that’s where we came in.”

Due to the shelter being over capacity, Roger the dog was brought to the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem on June 24th along with 24 other dogs. He is now in need of a foster family until he is fully healed.

“It was really important to help them free up space and also make sure this dog was able to get the care and treatment he needs, so we decided to bring him to Massachusetts where we’re confident we can help him recover and find him a great home.”

“We’re looking at this as kind of a finishing school for Roger,” Keiley said. “Marlboro staff started him on a path to recovery, but we need to finish it, and he’s got a ways to go. We want Roger to be as comfortable as possible throughout his treatment,” added Keiley. “Having him in a home with people who are committed to helping him and will make sure he’s able to get to his necessary appointments will be key in ensuring he’s able to make a full recovery.”

Roger is quiet, friendly, and loves to sit on people’s lap. He also gets along well with other laid-back dogs. If you or someone you know is interested in providing foster care, adoption, or donating to Roger’s care, visit MSPCA.org/roger.