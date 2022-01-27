Dogs rescued from South Korean dog meat trade arrive in Massachusetts

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Seventy dogs were brought to the U.S. as part of the Humane Society International’s campaign to end the dog meat trade in South Korea.

Six of those dogs were brought to Massachusetts to begin their new lives by Second Chance Animal Services. The non-profit organization traveled to Maryland to pick up five dogs from a temporary shelter. The sixth dog, Lily, appears to have been a breeding dog for the meat trade. She stayed at the temporary shelter a little longer.

Second Chance says Lily was very anxious however, she helped to comfort new arrivals at the temporary shelter. The staff at the temporary shelter were sad to see her go but happy that she was about to begin her new life.

The dogs completed their 48-hour state mandatory quarantine at the Second Chance Almost Home facility and received a full check-up. Lily arrived in heat and will spend some time with a foster before she can undergo her spay.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog are being asked to fill out a survey online and keep checking the Second Chance website for listing details before making any inquiries.

There are currently six dogs available for adoption on the shelter’s website. Richie is the only one available from this rescue at this time.

Dogs rescued from South Korean meat trade

Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services

Christy (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Wes (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Lily (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Baby (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Richie (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Ray-Ray (Courtesy: Second Chance Animal Services)

Second Chance immediately offered to help when they received information of the pets in crisis. Due to the aging transport vehicle, they ended up renting a van to make the 850-mile round trip rescue mission.

Anyone wishing to donate toward a new transport vehicle care can donate at secondchance.org/donate or checks can be mailed to Second Chance Animal Services, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

“Our large capacity transport van is aging, and we can no longer use it for long trips. The small van used for local rescues was too small for these trips. Plans are already underway to raise $50,000 for a replacement,” Animal Relocation Director Wendy Hall.