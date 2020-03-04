Breaking News
Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP/NBC NEWS) — Donald Trump has won the Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts.

So far, the Republican president has 108 delegates, 1,276 delegates are needed to win the nomination for the Republican party, according to NBC News.

President Trump thanked Massachusetts voters in a tweet shortly after his win was announced. He also won Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, North Carolina, and Vermont.

