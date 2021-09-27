Dozens of Massachusetts State Police troopers resign over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

BOSTON (WWLP) – The union representing nearly 2,000 members of the Massachusetts State Police said dozens of troopers have resigned as a result of the state’s strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“To date, dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork, some of whom plan to return to other departments offering reasonable alternatives such as mask-wearing and regular testing,” Michael Cherven, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts stated.

This comes after a judge denied a request from the union last week asking to put the vaccine requirement on hold to allow more time to negotiate terms and conditions. Back in August, Gov. Charlie Baker announced all executive department employees would be required to show proof of vaccination by October 17, or risk getting fired.

The union represents 1,800 members of the State Police.

“Throughout COVID, we have been on the front lines protecting the citizens of Massachusetts and beyond. Simply put, all we are asking for are the same basic accommodations that countless other departments have provided to their first responders, and to treat a COVID-related illness as a line of duty injury,” Cherven added.

Since announcing the mandate, Gov. Baker has stood firm on his decision saying it’s the best way to protect the public and those who work in public-facing jobs. Several states across the country have mandated vaccinations for their public workers, however, they are allowing a weekly testing alternative to vaccination.

22News is looking into if and how the resignations will affect western Massachusetts. We’ll let you know when we get more details.