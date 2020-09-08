Dozens of runners participate in virtual Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WWLP) – The 124th Boston Marathon was postponed, then ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Registered participants were invited to run the marathon virtually, within neighborhoods instead of the course itself.
Monday, dozens of runners completed the distance, crossing the famous finish line on Boylston Street. Running the actual course was discouraged and roads were not closed to vehicle traffic.
While they traded in medals for masks this year, the thrill of the victory was still there!
Organizers provided registered participants with an app that allowed for spectator tracking, a downloadable bib, and a printable winner’s break tape.