DPH: 12 western Massachusetts communities at high risk for COVID-19

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Twelve western Massachusetts communities are at a high risk of spreading COVID-19, according to the latest weekly report by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The state’s weekly COVID-19 report, a color-coded map that shows positive cases reported in towns and cities over the last two weeks, shows the western Massachusetts areas listed below in red. Last week, the DPH map reported seven western Massachusetts communities in the red zone for the virus. (Twelve areas reported 10/29/2020 below):

Agawam

Blandford

Brimfield

Buckland

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Granby

Holyoke

Palmer

Springfield

Westfield

West Springfield

Photo: MA Dept. of Public Health

The DPH map shows that in the last two weeks, the areas in red had an uptick in cases; Agawam had over 70 cases, Chicopee had 113, Springfield had 350, Holyoke 103, East Longmeadow had 43, Westfield had 89, West Springfield had 66, Palmer had 14, Blandford had 7, Brimfield had 5, Buckland had 6 and Granby had 11.

Belchertown, Easthampton, Greenfield, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Monson, Ware, and Wilbraham remain yellow while Amherst, Northampton, Pittsfield, South Hadley, and Southwick are in the green.

Please Note: The areas marked with an asterisk (*) either have a long-term care facility, an institution of higher education and or a correction facility with more than 10 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, and the cases make up more than 30 percent of the total cases for that community in the last two weeks.

You can find the weekly DPH COVID-19 Public Health Report here.