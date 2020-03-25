DPH: 1,838 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, 15 total deaths

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Nearly 2,000 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 15 have died, according to data released by the state’s department of public health.

Since Tuesday, there are 679 new confirmed cases bringing the total to 1,838. Four new deaths were reported including a man in his 80’s from Norfolk County, a man is his 80’s from Barnstable County, a man in his 70’s from Worcester County and a woman in her 70’s from Worcester County. All four patients had preexisting conditions and were hospitalized.

A total of 19,794 patients have been tested for COVID-19 in Massachusetts. The newest numbers show a total of 141 cases in the western Massachusetts area.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 51

Berkshire: 71

Bristol: 67

Dukes and Nantucket: 3

Essex: 177

Franklin: 14

Hampden: 45

Hampshire: 11

Middlesex: 446

Norfolk: 222

Plymouth: 101

Suffolk: 342

Worcester: 129

Unknown: 159

Age groups reported with cases:

<19 years of age: 41

20-29 years of age: 326

30-39 years of age: 322

40-49 years of age: 313

50-59 years of age: 330

60-69 years of age: 249

>70 years of age: 255

Unknown: 2

