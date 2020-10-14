DPH: 5 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – An updated COVID-19 map, which is released every Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health, shows five areas in western Massachusetts ranked as high risk this week.

According to the DPH’s data, an increase in COVID-19 cases in Springfield has elevated the city’s risk level to high, shown on the map as red. In the last 14 days in western Massachusetts, Springfield has had 319 cases, Holyoke had 75 cases and Chicopee had 45 cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than 5 cases are not given a designation.

Cities/Towns ranked High risk (red):

Springfield

Holyoke

East Longmeadow

Amherst

Sunderland

Cities/Towns ranked Moderate risk (yellow):

Southwick

Westfield

Easthampton

Chicopee

Wilbraham

Ludlow

Monson

Cities/Towns ranked Low risk (green):

Agawam

West Springfield

Northampton

Palmer

Belchertown

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.