DPH: Ninth human case of EEE confirmed

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. State and federal health officials are reporting a higher than usual number of deaths and illnesses from a rare, mosquito-borne virus this year. Eastern equine encephalitis has been diagnosed in a score of people in six states and several people have died so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Public health officials have confirmed a ninth case of human Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the northeast part of the state Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, a man in his 70s from Essex County has been infected with the virus. As a result, risk levels have been raised to high in Ipswich and Topsfield.

Areas including Beverly, Danvers, Hamilton, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Newbury, Newburyport, and Wenham are at moderate risk.

This brings the number of communities at critical risk to 35, the number of high-risk communities to 40 and 128 at moderate risk for the EEE virus. Click here for an updated state map on EEE risk levels.

We continue to emphasize the need for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites. We urge the public to use bug spray, wear long sleeves and pants and socks to reduce exposed skin, and stay indoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH

EEE is rare but can become serious and potentially fatal to people of all ages. State health officials continue to remind residents to take proper precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

