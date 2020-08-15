DPH: Second human case of EEE confirmed in Massachusetts

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. State and federal health officials are reporting a higher than usual number of deaths and illnesses from a rare, mosquito-borne virus this year. Eastern equine encephalitis has been diagnosed in a score of people in six states and several people have died so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials confirmed on Saturday the second human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus in Massachusetts.

According to the Department of Public Health, a woman in her 60s was exposed to EEE in Hampden County. As a result, the EEE risk level in Wilbraham has been raised to critical.

The DPH said the risk level in Hampden and Monson has also been raised to high. Additionally, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Ludlow, Palmer, and Springfield in Hampden County have been raised to moderate risk.

The first human case of EEE was reported in early August after a teenage boy under the age of 18 was exposed in Plymouth County.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that can affect people of all ages. It’s generally spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Residents are being reminded to use mosquito repellent when outside and those in high risk communities should avoid dusk to dawn hours to reduce exposure to the mosquitoes most likely to spread the virus.

Related Headlines: