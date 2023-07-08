(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced that West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year.

The presence of West Nile Virus was confirmed by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in a mosquito sample collected July 6 in the town of Brookline, located in Norfolk County.

No human or animal cases of West Nile Virus or Eastern equine encephalitis have been detected so far this year. Officials say the warm and humid weather has lead to an increase in the mosquito population and we will see more of them carrying the virus.

To protect yourself, experts reccommend: