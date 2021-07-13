Driver causing multiple crashes faces 19 charges

WOBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wilmington man is facing firearms and trafficking charges after causing multiple crashes in Woburn.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Gough responded to a car accident on Route 93 south in Woburn on June 28 at around 9:30 p.m. The driver of a vehicle that had been rear-ended stopped to exchange information but the other vehicle left the area. While conducting the investigation, Trooper Gough heard another crash on his radio describing the same vehicle involved in leaving the area of the first crash.

Trooper Gough joined with Trooper Matthew McDermott at the second crash where witnesses reported a red SUV approaching the slow moving traffic weaving in and out of lanes, until it careened into the rear of a car, causing a chain reaction involving multiple vehicles and several injuries. The red SUV attempted to leave the scene of the second crash until the damage to his vehicle forced it to stop.

The driver of the red SUV was identified as 27-year-old Kelly Carter from Wilmington. While Carter was being treated for a leg injury, Trooper McDermott saw in plain view a black handgun on the passenger floorboard. Before Carter was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, Troopers determined Carter was under the influence of narcotic drugs and did not possess a license to carry firearms.

A search of Carter’s SUV, troopers seized the black handgun that contained a .380 caliber round in the chamber, a magazine containing 6 .380 caliber rounds in the center console, a large machete in the driver’s footwell, a baggie of white powder appearing to be powdered cocaine, two digital scales in the glove box, a plastic bag containing additional .380, and .223 rifle rounds, a Ruger “Mini-14” rifle with an obliterated serial number, as well as hundreds of individual packaged marijuana edibles and several jars of THC oil.

Carter is charged with the following: