Driver cited after rollover accident in Hadley Walmart parking lot

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle after allegedly hitting two cars in the Walmart parking lot in Hadley on Friday.

Hadley Police Lt. Mitchell Kuc told 22News they were called to the parking lot for a report of a rollover accident just before 1:00 p.m.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the operator of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee had struck a parked car and was attempting to leave the scene,” Kuc said.

“After leaving the scene of the first crash at a high rate of speed traveling north through the lot, the operator came to the end of the parking row and struck a 2019 Hyundai Tuscon traveling east in the outer roadway of the mall lot.”

Kuc said as a result, the Hyundai Tuscon hit a curb and rolled onto its roof. No one was seriously injured.

The driver of the Jeep, an 18-year-old Amherst woman, received a citation but was not charged with leaving the scene of the original crash. Kuc said that’s because the vehicle that was struck had already left the parking lot before officers got there.