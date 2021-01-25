Driver died after car crashed with tractor-trailer on Mass Pike off-ramp in Weston

WESTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One man is dead after his car collided with a tractor-trailer in Weston.

State troopers were called to the crash on the ramp from the Mass Pike eastbound at exit 123, just before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News, a man driving a 2002 Toyota Camry was driving eastbound on the pike and entered the exit ramp, where he straddled both lanes.

The Toyota then struck the right rear of a tractor-trailer, and the vehicles continued to travel a short distance together before the Toyota broke free of the trailer.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital, where he later died.

The operator of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The cause of the crash is being investigated.