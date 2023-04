AVON, Mass. (WWLP) – One man is dead after a car crashed with a tractor trailer in Avon, Massachusetts Saturday morning on Route 24.

Police identified the driver as 30-year-old Richard Maurice, of Randolph who died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

The 44-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer, sustained minor injuries, and was transported to a local hospital. Roads near the crash were closed for more than 3 hours. An investigation into the crash is on-going.