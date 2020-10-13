Driver killed in single-car crash on I-84 in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was killed in a single-car crash on I-84 in Sturbridge Monday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio, the crash was reported on the eastbound side of I-84 around 10:15 p.m. When troopers arrived they found the victim entrapped in the vehicle. Firefighters and EMS determined the victim died at the crash site.

No additional information about the victim is being released at this time. The Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the crash.