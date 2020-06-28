Driver killed, passenger hurt in apparent hit-and-run crash

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old man has been killed and an 18-year-old woman injured in what appears to have been a hit-and-run crash on a Massachusetts highway.

State police say the crash happened on I-290 on Friday evening. The two were driving in a Jeep Wrangler onto the interchange ramp to Interstate 190 when their vehicle went over a barrier on the overpass and landed on I-290 below. The driver died on the scene.

His passenger suffered minor injuries. Police say a second vehicle may have been involved in the crash and are asking witnesses to step forward.