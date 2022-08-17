HOPKINTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was killed after being struck by a wrong-way driver and tractor-trailer in Hopkinton Wednesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 12:15 a.m. Troopers were called to report of a wrong-way driver southbound on I-495 northbound in Hopkinton. Before police arrived in the area, the wrong-way vehicle struck two vehicles traveling northbound.

The preliminary investigation shows that the wrong-way vehicle, a 2018 Ford Transit driven by 29-year-old Devin Arroyo of Taunton, struck an Infiniti vehicle driven by an adult man head-on. The car was then struck in the rear by a 2020 International tractor-trailer, operated by a 41-year-old man from Providence.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester where he died due to his injuries. His identity has not been released at this time pending notification of his family. The driver of the Ford Transit was taken to UMass-Worcester with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Arroyo was arrested at the hospital for operating under the influence of liquor and further charges may be filed pending completion of the ongoing investigation.

I-495 at exit 58 was closed until approximately 4:50 a.m. The crash is being investigated by troopers from the State Police-Millbury Barracks and the Worcester County State Police Detective Unit, with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section.