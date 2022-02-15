EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have identified the two people that died in a car accident Monday afternoon in East Brookfield.

The driver of a 2021 Nissan Rogue has been identified as 60-year-old Jesus Acevedo of Fitchburg and the driver of a 2018 Toyota Tacoma has been identified as 71-year-old Daniel Wilmore of Leicester.

An early investigation into the accident indicated that Acevedo was traveling northbound and Wilmore was traveling southbound on Route 49. Acevedo allegedly crossed into the opposite side of traffic and hit Wilmore’s vehicle. Both drivers died in the accident. The passenger of the Toyota, a 28-year-old man from Leicester, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and Troopers assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are still investigating the accident.