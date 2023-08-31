CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day Weekend is approaching and millions across the country are getting a kickstart Thursday to their long weekend.

Most people don’t start their long weekend until Friday afternoon but already airports and highways are seeing an influx of travelers looking to get to their destinations. Labor Day is the last chance to travel before summer ends for millions of Americans and with Monday off of work, some travelers are beginning their weekend getaway a little early.

AAA says that Labor Day travel this year is returning to pre-pandemic levels and will be busier than the same weekend in 2022. If you can, try to avoid the most crowded hours. The busiest days to drive off for a Labor Day trip are expected to be all day Friday.

22News spoke to one driver making his way to Cape Cod and intentionally left Thursday morning in hopes of missing that Friday traffic he has dreaded in years past.

The beautiful weather is also having an impact on the motivation to travel.