BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Anyone applying for a Massachusetts Class D (passenger) driver’s license will need to use a private vehicle for their road test beginning Monday, May 2, 2022.

Since June of 2020 the RMV had been providing state owned vehicles for road tests, making sure they were sanitized for the safety of the driver, passenger, and test examiner.

Applicants must provide a vehicle that is registered, insured, have a valid inspection sticker, and meet all vehicle safety standards required by the state. They should have a physical copy of their learner’s permit, a printed and completed copy of the Road Test Application and be accompanied by a qualified sponsor.

Private passenger vehicles used for a Class D road test must meet the following requirements, (including vehicles with an ignition interlock device, and vehicles with adaptive equipment for a competency test):

Be in good working condition and be able to pass a safety check.

Have a valid registration and current inspection sticker.

Contain adequate seating accommodations next to the operator for the use of the examiner and have a rear seat for the sponsor.

Be designed to let the examiner make an emergency stop using the parking brake. If not, the vehicle cannot be used for the road test. Any vehicle with a center console that does not have a parking brake as part of the console cannot be used. Any vehicle that does not allow the examiner unobstructed access to the parking brake cannot be used.



Customers are advised that if the road test examiner identifies any of the following conditions, the road test will not go forward and rescheduling will be the responsibility of the applicant:

Road test examiner identifies the applicant and/or sponsor is displaying signs of alcohol or substance impairment.

Road test examiner identifies an odor of cannabis or alcohol emanating from the applicant and/or sponsor; including from their clothing or from inside the vehicle to be used for the road test.

Road test examiner observes present minor children, including babies in car seats, or animals, other than trained service animals, which cannot be unsupervised at the Service Center during the test.

The RMV has a new webpage to help applicants locate all information related to their road test.