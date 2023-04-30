CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the warmer weather many motorcyclists will be getting their rides road ready.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) wants drivers to take care and look out for motorcycles.

According to MassDOT, data both nationally and in Massachusetts shows an increase in motorcycle accident fatalities. In 2022 there were 42 in the state, and a 9% increase across the country from 2020-2021.

Motorcyclists also need to be prepared to drive defensively and anticipate that a motor vehicle driver may not see them. Educational training courses are available through the state-sponsored Rider Education Program (MREP). The program offers rider skills and safety on the road with rider education and training to both novice and experienced motorcycle riders.

“The RMV underscores the importance of motorcycle safety, and the critical need for motorcyclists to be properly educated, trained and licensed to be able to safely and cautiously operate motorcycles, and navigate all types of roadway conditions in various weather conditions,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Riding a motorcycle can be exhilarating and fun but can also be dangerous as there is a higher risk for severe injury or fatality, so we encourage motorcyclists to be prepared, wear appropriate safety gear and helmets and always try to be bright and visible.”

The RMV has also created a series of public service announcements (PSA) featuring 14 MassDOT employees who are motorcyclists. The PSA’s discuss safe driving tips, suggestions for motorcycle training, the dangers posed by vehicles making unsafe left turns, and include the slogan: “RIDE SMART.” They say riding smart includes taking your time, being bright and visible, anticipating, and riding cautiously. The videos can be found on the MassDOT’s YouTube channel.