Drivers react to new exit signs on MassPike

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the latest change to the Mass Pike, new exit numbers.

These numbers now correspond with a mileage-based system. So for example, the Chicopee Mass Pike exit was Exit 5 but is now Exit 49 because it is the 49th mile-marker. Peter Studt of Worcester said he is already used to major change.

“I really liked it, you get used to it right away,” Studt said. “You can see how far you need to go, how far you’ve been, and it’s just easy to get used to.”

The exit numbers are being changed by MassDOT to comply with federal highway mandates that require mile-based exit signs. But the old numbers will not be gone immediately, you’ll actually see them for another two years.

“As long as the GPS is up to date then everything should be fine,” said Joe Brow of Chicopee. “I think of it’s going to help people not from here, then it’s a good thing, but for myself living in Massachusetts, I don’t see how it will affect me.”

The benefits include that the new numbers will make for easier vehicle mileage tracking and more accurate emergency responses.

MassDOT projects that construction on the exit signs will end by summer of this year.