Drivers ready to hit the road for Labor Day travel

DEVELOPING: Congamond Rd. in Southwick closed after serious accident at Suffield, CT border
Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who want to get away for Labor Day are getting ready to travel for the holiday that marks the unofficial end to summer.

Traffic heading east on the MassPike Thursday was just a fraction of what it will be on Friday. Some people who live on Cape Cod are leaving to avoid the volume of visitors.

We caught up with one Harwich resident who was heading for Syracuse ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

Courtney Sullivan told 22News, “Because I would be sitting in about six miles of back up trying to get on to Cape Cod. I’m getting out and beating the rush and it’s worth it.”

MassDOT is discontinuing all road construction from Friday through Tuesday.

