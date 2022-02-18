BOSTON (WWLP) – This weekend is not only Presidents’ Day, it is the start of winter vacation week for public schools across Massachusetts.

If you’re planning to drive over this weekend, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) suggests planning ahead and using their travel “real time” tools to reduce your chances of being stuck in traffic.

If you’re driving a long distance, be sure to have your phone charged and pack water, snacks and a blanket in case you break down. MassDOT also encourages people to use public transportation when possible.

“With safety being always our highest priority, we would like to remind travelers to go slow on roadways and potentially expect high volumes of traffic due to the holiday on Monday, as well as the upcoming vacation week for schools.” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “We encourage members of the public to plan in advance by avoiding peak hours of congestion, allowing for extra travel time if driving, or consider taking public transportation instead. Also, before heading out, go to MassDOT’s social media websites and view our online tools to find ‘real time’ travel information as well as live data about current levels of congestion and MBTA services.”

For traffic and road conditions, drivers may use the following options to make decisions:

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions on I-90 and other roads.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Download Waze, the real-time traffic navigation app that provides motorists with real-time traffic conditions across Massachusetts.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT because motor vehicle incidents which impact traffic flow are generally mentioned in tweets if they occur on the state’s major highways.

MassDOT also wants to remind the public that the Registry of Motor Vehicles offices are closed on Monday, February 21. For those traveling in the Boston area, the MBTA will be running on various different schedules and there will be no deployment of the I-93 High Occupancy Vehicle Lane (HOV) between Quincy and Boston.