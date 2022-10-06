WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Veteran Services introduced another flag disposal drop box to the people of Westfield.

Prior to the addition of the second box, there was only one flag drop box at the Marine Corps League in Westfield, which was often overloaded. Julie Barnes, the director of veteran services in Westfield, spoke on the importance of disposing of flags properly.

“Many people in the past have burned the flags in opposition to the country, we want to dispose of them in a patriotic way, honoring Americanism.”

Flags collected in the drop boxes are disposed of properly at an annual ceremony…The new flag box is located at the senior center, 45 Noble Street in Westfield. if you are not from Westfield, contact your City Hall, American Legion, or VFW and they can help find the nearest flag drop-off location near you.