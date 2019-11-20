Dropkick Murphys to play at fundraising event for family of fallen Worcester firefighter

WORCESTER, Mass (WWLP) – There will be a fundraiser to benefit the family of fallen Worcester Firefighter, Lieutenant Jason Menard at the Worcester Beer Garden and Pavillion on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will feature a short acoustic set from the Dropkick Murphys, a performance from the team at JAM Event DJ’s and Worcester comedian Brian Glowacki will be MC’ing.

100% of the funds raised will go directly to the family with assistance from the Greg Hill Foundation. The foundation has raised $220,284 so far. A portion of bar sales from the night will also be donated to the Menard family.

The event is sold out and will start at 6:00 p.m. Even though tickets can no longer be purchased, donations are still being accepted. Click here to make a donation to the Menard family.