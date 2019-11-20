Dropkick Murphys to play at fundraising event for family of fallen Worcester firefighter

WORCESTER, Mass (WWLP) – There will be a fundraiser to benefit the family of fallen Worcester Firefighter, Lieutenant Jason Menard at the Worcester Beer Garden and Pavillion on Friday.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will feature a short acoustic set from the Dropkick Murphys, a performance from the team at JAM Event DJ’s and Worcester comedian Brian Glowacki will be MC’ing.
100% of the funds raised will go directly to the family with assistance from the Greg Hill Foundation. The foundation has raised $220,284 so far. A portion of bar sales from the night will also be donated to the Menard family.
The event is sold out and will start at 6:00 p.m. Even though tickets can no longer be purchased, donations are still being accepted. Click here to make a donation to the Menard family.
“Our goal is to raise as much money as possible for the Menard family and support the family who just experienced this tragedy. We hope the local community will rally with us on Friday in support of our fallen hero. We thank the Greg Hill Foundation for being able to coordinate this effort with us.”– Alfredo Viera, the representative for the Beer Garden and Pavilion in Worcester.