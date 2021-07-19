Drought conditions improve in most regions in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides has declared Level 0-Normal Conditions in all regions across the state, except the Cape Cod region, which remains at a Level 1-Mild Drought.

A Level 1-Mild Drought warrants detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, and technical outreach and assistance to the affected municipalities. Officials will continue monitoring the region closely to better understand if there are any improvements from recent precipitation events.

“Following recent rainstorms throughout much of the state and continued water conservation efforts, most regions of the Commonwealth have made a strong recovery and are now under normal conditions,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Katheleen Theoharides. “However, Cape Cod is still experiencing dry conditions that require further monitoring and efforts to aid in a full recovery of the area’s water indices, and residents and businesses across Massachusetts should continue to practice water conservation methods to conserve the Commonwealth’s water resources.”

July has brought considerable rainfall with much of the state – except the Cape – receiving 2.5 to 5 inches of rainfall, resulting in a return to normal conditions for most of the state. As rainfall continues to accumulate through the month of July, state officials will monitor the Cape Cod region to assess potential improvements to drought conditions.

Streamflow has recovered across the state except in the Connecticut River Valley Region, where it is slightly below normal. More significant departures from normal were seen on the Cape, where streamflow remains low. Additionally, groundwater saw full recovery in all regions except Cape Cod. Importantly, fire danger is in the normal range with minimized deep burning fire behavior.

While most of Massachusetts has returned to Normal Conditions, it is still important to reduce water consumption. Residents and businesses are asked to:

Continue to exercise outdoor water conservation;

Plant non-lawn/non-grass landscapes;

Increase plantings of drought tolerant species and to shift to non-lawn/non-grass landscapes; and,

Install rain collection systems to help with watering of outdoor plants and vegetable gardens.

Additional information can be found on EEA’s webpages on indoor and outdoor water use. Residents are also asked to follow any watering requirements outlined by their community’s Public Water Supplier. While water supplies are currently operating within suitable conditions, everyone is encouraged to also follow any supplementary watering requirements outlined by their community’s Public Water Supplier. Furthermore, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) water supply system is not currently experiencing drought conditions, as defined within its individual plan.