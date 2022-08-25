CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some much-needed rain earlier this week, it will be dry again Thursday.

There was some beneficial rain this week but we could still use a lot more. Here is a look at how much rain we’ve picked up far for the month of August at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. On average we see about 4 inches of rain, so far this month we’ve only seen 1.33 inches of rain, which gives us a deficit of 2.67 inches of rain.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor came out Thursday and it hasn’t changed much. It still has most of western Massachusetts under Severe Drought. It did expand a little bit more into Berkshire County. The eastern part of the state remains in an Extreme Drought in a number of areas. It’s important to note that this drought monitor does not include the rainfall that we had on Tuesday so we’ll have to wait until next week to see what impact it could have on next week’s drought monitor.