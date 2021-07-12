Dunkin’ celebrates Red Sox with new donut and sweepstakes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dunkin’ is celebrating the baseball season with a an all-new Red Sox-inspired donut, and a sweepstakes to honor coaches for youth sports across western Massachusetts.

To celebrate the second half of baseball season, Dunkin’ unveiled a special limited-time Fenway Faithful Donut, available at participating locations in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties. The donut is a vanilla frosted donut with red sprinkles.

Dunkin’ has also announced the launching of their Raise a Cup to Coaches Sweepstakes. The promotion celebrates community members, athletes, and coaches across western Massachusetts. Fans can nominate eligible community members at dunkinpromotion.com until August 15th for the chance to win weekly prizes. One grand prize winner will be awarded the Grand Slam Prize Pack including: Free Coffee for a Year, a Donut Party at the winner’s local sports field, $5 Dunkin’ gift cards for up to 15 team members, Dunkin branded facemasks for their team, and four tickets to an upcoming Red Sox home game.

As of Monday, the Boston Red Sox has 55 wins and 36 loses so far. Their next game is on Thursday against the New York Yankees.