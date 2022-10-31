BOSTON (WWLP) – The Westford Group, Inc, it’s President and Treasurer will pay more than $145,000 to settle more than 1,200 violations of child labor statutes from Dunkin’ locations in central Massachusetts and Lowell.

According to the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, the management company and its President and Treasurer, Michael and Brian Marino, received five citations for child labor law violations at 14 Dunkin’ locations they operate in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westborough, and Leominster:

Failing to obtain a work permit for minor workers

Failing to supervise minors past 8 p.m.

Employing a 16- or 17-year-old minor to work before 6:00 a.m. or after 10:00 p.m.

Employing a minor under the age of 18 for more than nine hours in a single workday

Employing a minor under the age of 16 before 6:30 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. and for more than eight hours in a single workday.

“Companies that employ young workers have a responsibility to provide a safe and productive work environment,” said AG Healey. “We are committed to protecting the rights of young workers in Massachusetts and ensuring that employers understand and comply with our labor laws.”

An investigation began after a complaint to the Attorney General’s office from a minor employee, claiming that they were required to work more than 10 hours a day. An audit of the businesses discovered more than 1,200 child labor law violations over a year and a half, impacting more than 50 employees.

Workers who believe that their rights are being violated at their jobs can file a complaint online to the Attorney General’s office.