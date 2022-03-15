BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump identifies the need for the Department of Youth Services (DYS) to take measures to effectively manage its 51B report resolution process.

A 51B is an investigation into claims of abuse and/or neglect that are found in a 51A report. This requires mandated reporters to immediately report to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) abuse that is suspected. This also applies to and/or neglect of a child under the age of 18. DYS provides educational, psychological, and health services to juvenile offenders because it is the Commonwealth’s juvenile justice agency.

The audit was reviewed during the period of July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019. The review made it clear DYS had no formal guidelines in place that made sure staff appropriately handled such allegations addressed in terms of allegations of neglect and/or abuse. These guidelines should address measures beyond the suspension or termination of the perpetrator’s employment that could be effective in preventing reoccurrences.

DYS informed auditors that 12 to 15 cases per caseworker were a reasonable caseload during the audit process. This audit found 28 of the 93 caseworkers who worked at DYS during the audit period were at times assigned numbers of cases that exceeded the maximum of 15 cases. As an example, during the audit period, one of the 28 caseworkers was assigned to as many as 33 cases at one time.

In addition, the audit found that DYS did not consistently revoke terminated employees’ user access to its case management system immediately after termination, or within 24 business hours. Specifically, 311 terminated users did not have their user access revoked within a timely manner. The time it took to revoke access ranged from three to 2,341 business days after their termination dates. This means personal information could have been susceptible to unauthorized access.