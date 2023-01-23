CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow throughout western Massachusetts is ranging from an inch to more than 8 inches on Monday. Savoy and Williamstown in Berkshire County reaching over 10 in.
Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Monday:
Franklin County
Leyden: 6″
Rowe: 6″
Monroe: 5″
Montague: 5″
Greenfield: 5.5″
Colrain: 3.5″
Northfield: 3″
Buckland: 2.4″
Bernardston: 2″
Conway: 3″
Leverett: 1.2″
New Salem: 7.7″
Sunderland: 1.1″
Just over 5” in Montague ❄️ pic.twitter.com/MrbL31QT2Z— Chris Bouzakis (@ChrisBouzakis) January 23, 2023
Berkshire County
Savoy: 10.6″
Williamstown: 10.5″
Housatonic: 8.8″
Clarksburg: 7.8″
Lenox: 7″
Stockbridge: 4.5″
North Adams: 8.5″
Becket: 8.5″
Pittsfield: 7″
Sandisfield: 5.1″
Hampden County
Chicopee: 3.1″
Ludlow: 3″
Springfield: 1.3″
Holyoke: 1 in”
Hampshire County
Plainfield: 7″
Hadley: 3.7″
Goshen: 4″
Westhampton: 4.0″
Williamsburg: 1.1″
Easthampton: 1″
Northampton: 1″
Amherst: 2.3″
South Hadley: 0.5″
