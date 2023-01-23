CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow throughout western Massachusetts is ranging from an inch to more than 8 inches on Monday. Savoy and Williamstown in Berkshire County reaching over 10 in.

Here is a look at some snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts on Monday:

Franklin County

Leyden: 6″

Rowe: 6″

Monroe: 5″

Montague: 5″

Greenfield: 5.5″

Colrain: 3.5″

Northfield: 3″

Buckland: 2.4″

Bernardston: 2″

Conway: 3″

Leverett: 1.2″

New Salem: 7.7″

Sunderland: 1.1″

Just over 5” in Montague ❄️ pic.twitter.com/MrbL31QT2Z — Chris Bouzakis (@ChrisBouzakis) January 23, 2023

Berkshire County

Savoy: 10.6″

Williamstown: 10.5″

Housatonic: 8.8″

Clarksburg: 7.8″

Lenox: 7″

Stockbridge: 4.5″

North Adams: 8.5″

Becket: 8.5″

Pittsfield: 7″

Sandisfield: 5.1″

Hampden County

Chicopee: 3.1″

Ludlow: 3″

Springfield: 1.3″

Holyoke: 1 in”

Hampshire County

Plainfield: 7″

Hadley: 3.7″

Goshen: 4″

Westhampton: 4.0″

Williamsburg: 1.1″

Easthampton: 1″

Northampton: 1″

Amherst: 2.3″

South Hadley: 0.5″

