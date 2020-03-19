Early shopping for elderly available in multiple grocery stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In response to the coronavirus, many supermarkets are now offering earlier hours for senior shoppers who are more vulnerable to the virus.

Stop & Shop is now opening their doors to customers 60 and over and those with compromised immune systems from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily. Those special hours will allow shoppers in that age group to reduce their exposure to the virus through a less crowded environment during normal hours.

Similar measures are being put in place at Geissler’s in Agawam to make sure the store is as sanitary as possible for all of their customers.

“Hand baskets, carriages, screens, touchpads, anything the elderly and all customers can come in contact with have been sanitized,” said Manager Rich Whitney of Geissler’s.

Big Y stores have also instituted early shopping hours for those over the age of 60.