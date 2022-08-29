CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Votes are pouring in for the 2022 State Primary Election. Election day is a week from Tuesday, but there are a few ways you can cast your ballot early including one deadline coming up at the end of the day Monday.

DEADLINE: Apply to Vote by Mail by August 29th

If you want to vote from the comfort of your home using a mail-in ballot, the deadline to request one from the state is Monday at 5 p.m. Once you receive your ballot it can take up to seven days for it to return to an election office by mail. If you apply at the deadline Monday, you will have to drop your completed ballot off at an election office in a ballot drop-box.

EARLY VOTING Voting: Find your polling location

In addition, polling places are open across the state all week this week for early, in-person voting. Check the Secretary of State’s website for your city or town’s hours and early voting locations. Every municipality is required to offer some hours this week. It works just like election day so if you know you have a conflict next Tuesday, get out and vote this week.