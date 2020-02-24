Early voting begins in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Super Tuesday is just over a week away, but you don’t have to wait until then to cast your vote.

Starting at 8 a.m., voters across the state will be able to start casting their ballots for the presidential primary. You can vote early at any early voting location in your community, by mail, or at your polling place on Election Day. Early voting location and times can be found on the secretary of state’s website.

The Early Ballot Application is also available to download if you want to vote early by mail. If you can’t make it to the polls for early voting or Super Tuesday, you can also apply for an absentee ballot. Applications must be submitted by noon on Monday, March 2.

Polls will open for Super Tuesday on March 3, and 22News will bring you coverage all day on-air and online at WWLP.com.